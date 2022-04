NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – The Newark Division of Police has promoted April Fleming to sergeant, making her the first-ever female police sergeant in city history.

Sgt. Fleming has worked in law enforcement since 2004, starting out as a part-time dispatcher in Heath.

She became a Newark police officer in 2015.

Since then, she’s helped train other officers and formed a “Women in Law Enforcement” specialty group within the department.