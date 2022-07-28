NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A Newark bicyclist who fell victim to a hit-and-run is on the mend and back on his feet.

Adam Wimer was riding his bike in Newark on Monday when a speeding motorcycle hit him, sending his bike into a mangled state of disrepair and leaving him with a brain bleed and multiple facial and skull fractures, he said. But the assistance from Newark Division of Police Officer Brandon Shepherd helped form a special bond between the pair.

“He was one of the first people to start applying first aid — if it weren’t for that alone — the biggest duty of every officer is protecting and serving the public,” Wimer said.

Shepherd said he turned on his cruiser lights after he saw the motorcycle speed around a corner, and seconds later, it crashed into Wimer. The motorcyclist tried to leave the scene but was later located by police.

Despite sustaining “too many (injuries) to count,” Wimer, who rides his bike six-plus miles a day in rain or shine, said his son inspired him to get back on the bike.

“Everybody says I should be dead according to what I’ve seen and again I kind of don’t disagree with them, but you know having the will to survive and having a future generation to continue to raise you kind of have a lot more to live for than anybody can take away from you,” he said.

Wimer’s determination to get back on his bike, which he called a stress-reliever, motivated Shepherd to replace the prized possession with a bright blue Schwinn.

“The day after this happened, we went over to kind of see how he was doing, talk to him a little bit — with the recovery time that he had it’s incredible,” Shepherd said. That’s when he decided to gift him with the new bike.

While Wimer has a long way to go in his recovery — which could include surgery down the line — he said he is thankful for all the people who stopped to take care of him.

“Basic debts of gratitude,” he said. “I mean, those people tried to give me every bit of help they could in my hour of need that most will never ever see.”

Wimer’s family is raising money to help him cover the costs of recovery.