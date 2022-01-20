NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH)–The Newark Division of Police is asking for help in locating an endangered missing adult.

Roger Boggs, 85, left his home on New Haven Ave. just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday evening to pick up food at Bob Evans on N. 21st.

DESCRIPTION

Boggs is 5’10,” 172 lbs.

Grey hair and blue eyes

Driving blue Hyundai Sonata

Ohio plate number: HGK7634

He never arrived at Bob Evans and has not been seen since. Boggs’ wife told police he usually goes there by way of Cedar Run Rd., however, that road is closed at N. Buena Vista St. Investigators believe that may have confused him.

If seen please contact the Newark Division of Police at 740-670-7201.