NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – Car thefts continue to cause problems across the country, including in central Ohio, with the Newark Division of Police hoping strict enforcement of the curfew will help keep the thefts from happening.

“It’s just one tool to try and combat the auto theft,” Sgt. Chuck Wilhelm said.

Wilhelm said the issue of cars being stolen isn’t new to Newark, but there’s been a noticeable increase recently. 17 vehicles have been stolen in the past month, according to Wilhelm. 10 were Kia’s or Hyundais.

“I think we’ve had a steady number of stolen cars but definitely in the last month to two months, it’s increased,” Wilhelm said.

The issue has gotten to the point where the division has decided it’s going be strictly enforcing the curfew. There have not been arrests in all 17 cases. However, of the seven arrests made so far, all the people caught have been younger than 18 years old. With the curfew, 16 and 17-year-olds must be in my midnight, 14 and 15-year-olds by 11 p.m., and those 13 and younger by 10 p.m.

“Most cities have a curfew limit and we just hope to get them before they get a chance to go steal a car,” Wilhelm said. “If we can identify someone as being underage, out past curfew, we can make an arrest and we can get them back home and hopefully keep a car from being stolen.”

Wilhelm said the division is also increasing patrols and working to inform residents who could be targets of this type of crime. Information about exceptions to the curfew can be found here.