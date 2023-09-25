NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Newark Division of Police officers arrested a man early Monday morning who is accused of breaking more than 30 windows with a hatchet at businesses on North Park Place, according to an email from Deputy Chief Craig Riley.

Joseph Davis, 38, has been charged with vandalism for an alleged overnight glass-shattering spree — during which Newark police said he broke at least 37 windows at 11 businesses while walking east on the street.

Newark police responded to reports of shots fired and glass breaking around 2:45 a.m., when one officer watched Davis break a credit union’s window on North Second Street.

They arrested Davis, recovering a hatchet, and brought him to a local hospital so he could be treated for “injuries incurred while breaking windows.” After he was treated, authorities took him into custody, according to the email.

Affected businesses included Midland Theater, Cornell Men and Boys Wear, H.L. Art Jewelers, Nework, Downtown Fruit Passion, and Chickie’s General Store.