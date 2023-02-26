NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire at Newark High School will close the building for the first two days of this coming school week.

According to a notice sent to Newark City Schools families, the fire happened in the F Wing, otherwise known as the math wing, on Saturday, and was contained to one classroom.

The notice said the fire was accidental.

Newark High will not be in session Monday or Tuesday due to the fire, and all other schools will hold classes as scheduled.

The district said there is smoke and water damage to the F wing, and that an environmental cleaning company has been working in the building to begin the clean-up progress, the notice states. In addition, the district said air quality testing will be performed before classes resume, and that it is checking the HVAC system and changing air filters. The district also said ceiling tiles will be checked for smoke damage and smell.

The school’s F wing will be closed until further notice, and the district is working on a plan to move those classes.

The district said the building’s K wing, commons, and gyms will be open this week as normal.