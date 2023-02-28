NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – Newark-based Park National Bank will pay millions of dollars to settle claims of lending discrimination.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Park National was accused of practicing redlining in the Columbus metropolitan area. Redlining is when lenders illegally avoid giving loans to potential borrowers because of race.

“Redlining not only harms Black people and people of color who are denied equal access to credit and the opportunity to build wealth; it also spans generations as communities are deprived of investment, which, in turn, contributes to the widening racial wealth gap in the United States,” said Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general for the civil rights division of the U.S. Department of Justice.

As part of the settlement, the bank has agreed to invest $9 million in a loan subsidy fund to help increase credit access in majority Black and Hispanic neighborhoods, and provide credit counseling and other financial education to minority communities.