NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A man’s body found Thursday in a river through Newark has prompted an investigation.

The Newark Division of Police said it sent detectives around 7:19 a.m. to the north fork of the Licking River, near East Main Street and Easy Street, after getting reports that a dead man was found in the water. Pending the Licking County Coroner’s Office’s autopsy, the detectives were investigating it as an accidental death as of Thursday afternoon.

Newark police said they were working on identifying the man so they could notify his family. Police asked anyone with information on the death to call them at 740-670-7200.