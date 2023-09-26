NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – A 24-year-old man was flown to a Columbus hospital after a shooting Saturday night.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 900 block of King Road, Newark police said.

According to witnesses, two men were fighting before a single gunshot was heard. The victim, a 24-year-old man from Etna, was shot in the abdomen and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Newark police said they are looking to speak to a person of interest but are not yet releasing his name. Anyone with information may call them at 740-670-7215.