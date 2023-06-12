NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A Newark, Ohio man has been sentenced to the possibility of life in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a young child.

Justin A. Robinson, 37, pleaded guilty on June 6 to charges related to his abuse of a child under the age of 13. He was sentenced by Licking County Judge W. David Branstool to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

Police began investigating Robinson in March after the victim reported to a teacher that Robinson had sexually and physically assaulted them.

The victim claimed the abuse began when they were 11 years old. The victim said Robinson would engage in sexual activity with them, watched the victim while they bathed, dictated what the victim could wear, and hit them in the face with his hands and other objects, according to the Licking County Prosecutor’s Office.

When interviewed by police, Robinson confessed to the abuse, according to the prosecutor’s office.

On the day his trial was scheduled to begin, Robinson pleaded guilty to one count of rape by force, seven counts of gross sexual imposition, two counts of endangering children, two counts of voyeurism, and one count of domestic violence.

If released from prison, Robinson must register as a Tier III sex offender for the rest of his life.