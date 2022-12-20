A still from security footage of one of the suspects in the Nov. 17 assault. (Courtesy Photo/Licking County Crime Stoppers)

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a November assault.

At about 4:45 a.m. Nov. 17 on the 400 block of Jefferson Road in Newark, a woman was trying to start her car when two mask-wearing men approached her, according to the Newark Division of Police. One of the men threw the woman to the ground, scratching her face. The suspects fled when the woman screamed for help, police said.

Licking County Crime Stoppers ask anyone with information to call 740-349-6888.