NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – A reward has been put forward Thursday for help finding a suspect in a break-in at a business in Newark.

The Newark Division of Police reported that on Sunday, Sept. 24, a man broke into Smyth Auto Parts in the 100 block of South 21st Street and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. Security camera photos from inside the business captured the suspect first walking to the front of the store, before walking around the counter and tampering with a cash register.

Licking County Crime Stoppers has offered up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in the break-in and theft. The organization asked anyone with information on this crime to call 740-349-6888.