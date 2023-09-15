COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Several people were hospitalized after an apparent gas leak at an education center in Newark Friday morning.

According to multiple sources, a gas leak forced an evacuation at the C-TEC Career and Technology Education Center of Licking County in Newark at around 9:55 a.m. In a social media post, C-TEC reported that the building was safely evacuated and that some students were being treated for unspecified issues.

The Newark Division of Fire also posted that multiple agencies were responding to reports of a natural gas leak at C-TEC, but that there were no life-threatening injuries. While they confirmed occupants could return, they asked others to avoid the area.

An officer at the scene said several people were taken to area hospitals in relation to the gas leak, though the conditions of those victims are unknown.

The building was cleared just before 11 a.m. and all other students and staff were able to return inside, though the NDFD noted that people should avoid the area until further notice while the investigation continues.