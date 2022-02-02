NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A 44-year-old man from Newark has been indicted for allegedly causing $1 million in fraud while he was employed as a Verizon engineer.

Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, announced the charges against Jeremie Elkins, who is accused of allegedly using a Verizon-issued credit card to pay for personal expenses like resorts, bars, auction houses, and more from July to October of 2020.

He is also accused of using an old Verizon work order number to place 46 unauthorized personal orders to W.W. Grainger, Inc., a vendor who provided tools and equipment for Verizon service vans.

Elkins is alleged to have personally picked up equipment worth $936,000 and used the proceeds to purchase two boats and a motorcycle.

Court documents said Elkins ordered another $954,000 worth of items from Grainger that he never obtained.

He was previously arrested in August 2021 for illegally possessing a pistol because he had previously been convicted of a felony in Licking County.

Elkins was indicted on 10 counts of wire fraud, five counts of access device fraud, and one count of possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony crime.