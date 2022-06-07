NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Five people were arrested Tuesday morning after a car chase that began in north Columbus and ended in Newark, according to Columbus Police and the Licking County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Columbus Police, a pursuit began on Karl Rd. and 161 at around 10:30 a.m. before concluding on Burt Avenue.

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspects fled from the vehicle they were in and ran before they were arrested and transported back to Franklin County.

CPD confirmed there were five suspects.

No further information is known at this time.