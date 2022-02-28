NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Crews are fighting a fire at a Newark bar and restaurant Monday night.

The fire broke out at Bummie’s Pub and Grub on North Cedar Street in Newark, according to video posted by Ohio Sen. Jay Hottinger.

Officials said the fire began at approximately 6:30 p.m.

According to Madison Township Fire Department, Madison Rescue 101 and Squad 101 were assisting Newark Division of Fire battling the blaze.

Madison Township said the roadway near the bar would be closed for several hours.

“Bummies in Newark. I just had dinner here Sat. night with my brother-in-law,” Hottinger wrote on Twitter.

It is unknown if there were any injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.