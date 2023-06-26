NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents in an area of Newark, Ohio are being asked to evacuate their homes due to a gas leak at a nearby school.

The Newark Division of Police sent a notice at 9:32 a.m. that residents who live in the area of Woods Avenue & North 11th Street between Hoover Street and West Shields Street should evacuate immediately due to a gas leak.

The Licking County Emergency Management Association stated there was an outside gas rupture near Newark High School on Granville St. A map of the area police gave an immediate evacuation notice to can be seen in the map below. Licking County EMA said at 11 a.m. it will take between two and three hours to fix the gas leak.

NBC4 will update this story with further developments and when the evacuation order has expired.