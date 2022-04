NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Crews responded early Sunday morning to a warehouse fire in Newark.

According to dispatchers, firefighters were called to the 300 block of West Main Street at 4:00am for a two-alarm fire and were at the scene for multiple hours.

Licking County dispatchers said that the fire did spread to multiple buildings.

No injuries have been reported at this time, per dispatchers.

