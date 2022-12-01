NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – Licking County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating an individual accused of stealing from a Newark business.

Newark police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing from Vape City (Courtesy/Licking County Crime Stoppers)

Newark police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing from Vape City (Courtesy/Licking County Crime Stoppers)

The Newark Division of Police said that on Monday, Oct. 31 a person broke into Vibe City in the 1100 block of Mount Vernon Road in Newark and stole an undetermined amount of vapes and cartridges. Photos shared by police show the suspect covering up with a hooded sweatshirt and driving a white or silver sedan.

Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888.