NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A man’s body was pulled from the Licking River near the area of East National Drive in Newark Sunday.

According to the Newark police, the body was discovered by the South Fork of the river at approximately 2:15 p.m.

Police do not suspect foul play at this time.

Police have not released the identity of the man, pending a report from the Licking County Coroner’s Office and notification of next of kin. The cause of the man’s death will be determined by the coroner’s office, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Newark police at 740-670-7215.