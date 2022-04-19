NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — The Newark Fire Department is continuing to work through the aftermath of a warehouse fire Sunday morning on W. Main St.

The department said that W. Main Street will remain closed to “all civilian traffic” with the area of the fire not being deemed “safe” yet.

Structural components of the building could potentially collapse which is why the Newark Fire Department has set up a safety perimeter and kept the street closed, according to the release.

The building was part of the Newark Station development which is a mixed-use complex with recreation and housing facilities.

Asst. Fire Chief of Newark, Doug Vermaaten, said 75 firefighters from nine departments responded to the fire on Sunday at 4:00am and fought the flames for several hours.

No firefighters or civilians were injured. The fire remains under investigation.