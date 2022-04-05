NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has died after a house fire in Newark Monday evening, according to the Newark Fire Department.

Officials say that firefighters responded to reports of heavy smoke and fire from the garage of a house on 1581 Wynnewood Dr.

An 84-year-old man was found inside the garage unconscious with significant burns to his face, arms, and legs, according to the Newark Fire Department.

The release states that the man’s pulse was restored before being taken by helicopter to a trauma center in Columbus, where he died shortly after.

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental but influenced by human acts, per the fire department.