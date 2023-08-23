NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A 60-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a Tuesday bank robbery in Newark.

According to the Newark Division of Police, it received a report of a robbery at Park National Bank just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers went to the bank, located at 990 N. 21st St., and looked through security camera footage. They were able to find a video of the car belonging to the suspect.

(Courtesy Photo/Newark Division of Police)

Police were then able to track the vehicle and the suspect, identified as 60-year-old Michael Jones. Jones, who police say is from Newark, was taken into custody in Charleston, West Virginia without incident and has been charged with aggravated robbery.

The Licking County Prosecutor’s Office will be presenting the case.