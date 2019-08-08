Newark shooting leaves one dead

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — A man is dead, and two people have been arrested after a shooting in Newark.

According to the Newark Division of Police, at about 10pm, Wednesday, officers were called to the 200 block of Elmwood Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Matthew P. Helman, 28, of Columbus, unresponsive and suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Helman was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police state that after investigating it was determined that Delaney Desmond Daniels, 26, and Brianna Lohr, 23, both of Newark, were suspects in the shooting.

Police located Daniels and Lohr at a house in the 180 block of Mt. Vernon Road, and after interviewing them, officers arrested both.

Daniels and Lohr are currently in the Licking County Jail on aggravated murder charges.