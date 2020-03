NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — The Newark Police Department issued a missing person alert for a 25-year-old woman.

Mariah Emerick Hummel has been missing since March 1 and is believed to be in the Newark area.

She is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Mariah has a tattoo on her chest that says Zendaya with baby handprints on each side.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Newark Police at 740-670-7201.