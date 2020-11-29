Newark Police searching for missing boy, 12

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — The Newark Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old last seen Friday afternoon.

Cyriss Partin was last seen in the area of South Quentin Road and Mt. Vernon Road on Friday at approximately 2:20 p.m., leaving his home on his scooter.

Cyriss’ father contacted police later that night when the boy did not return home.

Cyriss is approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs approximately 110 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black sweatpants.

Newark Police said Cyriss was seen Saturday at approximately 3 p.m. in the area of North Buena Vista Street.

Police believe Cyriss is still in the Newark area and he is known to frequent the skate park on Everett Avenue.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Newark Police at 740-670-7201.