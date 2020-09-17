Newark Police locate suspect wanted for attempted murder for stabbing 27-year-old woman

NEWARK, Ohio — Newark Police were called to the 200 block of N. 10th St. a report of a stabbing early Wednesday morning.

Upon arrival, officers found 27-year-old Haley Rakaska who was stabbed multiple times.

Rakaska was transported to Ohio State University Hospital in critical condition. Officers also found several children inside the residence who were all unharmed.

Newark detectives identified the suspect as Harley Morgan, 21, of Newark. Newark Police detectives and patrol officers worked together to locate Harley who was located around 3:00 p.m.

Harley was taken into custody without incident in the north end of Newark. Harley was interviewed by detectives and transported to the Licking County Justice Center.

The case will be reviewed by the Licking County Prosecutor’s office for attempted murder, aggravated burglary and any other appropriate charges.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Newark Division of Police Detective Bureau at 740-670-7201.