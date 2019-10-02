Newark police investigating 2 reports of possible child enticement

NEWARK (WCMH) — Newark police are looking for information regarding two possible incidents of child enticement in which a white male has approached young girls.

The first incident occurred at 3:35 p.m. Sept. 9 after officers responded to 580 Mt. Vernon Road on a report of a white male in a white van attempting to have a conversation with a female juvenile, according to police.

The young girl moved to safety and was not harmed.

No additional information is available about the man or the vehicle.

The second incident was reported at 6:50 a.m. on Oct. 1 after officers responded to the area of Mill Street and Washington Street on a report of a white male driver in a suspicious white van approaching a female juvenile, according to police.

The young girl made it to safety and was not harmed.

At this point in the investigation, it is undetermined if the vehicles or persons in the reports were the same, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Newark Division of Police Detective Bureau at 740-670-7215.