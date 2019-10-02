1  of  2
Breaking News
Dallas cop gets 10 years for killing neighbor One critically injured in northeast Columbus shooting, Morse Road closed
Closings & Delays
Westfall Schools

Newark police investigating 2 reports of possible child enticement

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWARK (WCMH) — Newark police are looking for information regarding two possible incidents of child enticement in which a white male has approached young girls.

The first incident occurred at 3:35 p.m. Sept. 9 after officers responded to 580 Mt. Vernon Road on a report of a white male in a white van attempting to have a conversation with a female juvenile, according to police.

The young girl moved to safety and was not harmed.

No additional information is available about the man or the vehicle.

The second incident was reported at 6:50 a.m. on Oct. 1 after officers responded to the area of Mill Street and Washington Street on a report of a white male driver in a suspicious white van approaching a female juvenile, according to police.

The young girl made it to safety and was not harmed.

At this point in the investigation, it is undetermined if the vehicles or persons in the reports were the same, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Newark Division of Police Detective Bureau at 740-670-7215.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools