Newark officer fired after review of high-speed chase

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — After a review of his conduct during a high speed chase, Derrick Beach was fired last October from his job as a police officer in the city of Newark.

Steve Baum, the city’s director of public safety, wrote in a letter of termination that Beach was fired for insubordination. “I find that your decision making process is fundamentally flawed as demonstrated by your actions over not only this day but other incidents in your career.”

On September 16th, Beach responded to an ongoing high speed chase of a stolen tractor trailer on SR 16. The dash cam from his cruiser shows Beach traveling at 92 mph while passing a car on the left berm. Moments later, he does a U-turn to join the pursuit cutting off several other police vehicles already engaged in the chase.

After the speeding tractor trailer hits a passenger cars and then keeps going, Newark supervisors order all Newark units to “Shut it down. We’re not in this.”

According to the police investigation, Beach turned off his lights and sirens but continued eastbound at a high rate of speed.

During an investigative interview, Beach insisted he never was enaged in the pursuit. “Being so many cars back, I wasn’t actually trying to stop the vehicle,” Beach told Sgt. Robert Phillips. “I knew I wasn’t going to stop the semi. There was no point in time that I tried to rush up there and stop the semi. There was nothing I could do to do that.”

Beach said he was trying to “communicate to the best of my ability of what was exactly going on in real time.”

However the safety director concluded, “This particular day you endangered yourself, other officers, and the citizens of the city of Newark by your driving.

The incident led investigators to review another high speed pursuit that occurred eight days earlier.

In that case, dash cam video from his cruiser shows Beach traveling north in the southbound lanes of North Cedar Street, speeding through neighborhoods and intersections.