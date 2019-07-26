Newark music shop to close after 71 years

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — After 71 years of service, a historic music store in Newark will be closing its door.

Martin Music has moved locations and even had different owners, but at the end of July, its musical legacy will come to an end.

“I’m sorry I wasn’t able to do more for Wayne’s legacy,” said current owner Doug Baker. “I started when it was 63 years old and I got it to 71.”

It’s a legacy that goes back to 1948 when Wayne Martin started Martin Music, but on July 31, the music at the shop will stop.

“This was kind of a retirement dream, and I was going to do it until they carried me out feet first,” said Baker.

Baker and his partner took over Martin Music seven years ago. Now he’s forced to walk out of these doors because of financial struggles.

“It was a matter of deciding when to put the shovel down and quit digging the hole,” Baker said.

He said moving into a new building combined with not being able to compete with online music stores was the shop’s downfall.

It left people like Donald and Janice Ray showing up to make one last visit.

“It’s really sad to see it go,” Donald said. “They have been a very important part of the community.”

Donald said music is therapeutic for him.

“I actually have a lot of issues with my memory and stuff like that,” he said. “I’ve been told that learning a new language and stuff like that is constructive and positive.”

He was learning the language of music by taking music lesson at Martin Music in the music rooms Baker had built.

Lessons he and others will now miss.