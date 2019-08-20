Newark man sentenced to four years for death of foster son

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A Newark man whose 5-year-old foster son died after sustaining severe head trauma and bruises has been sentenced to four years in prison.

According to Licking County court records, Kenneth Schulz, 30, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering children earlier this month.

A murder charge and a second endangering children charge were dropped in exchange for Schulz’s guilty plea, according to prosecutors.

The child, Nathaniel Gard, was hospitalized in June 2018 with injuries that also included detached retinas and retinal hemorrhages and died days later. Court records show Schulz told police he was wrestling with the boy and had used various wrestling moves including body-slamming him.

Schulz’s attorney, Eric Brehm, said earlier this month that the events that led to Nathaniel’s death have “haunted” Schulz.

Schultz will receive jail time credit due to spending 441 days behind bars.