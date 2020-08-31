Newark man indicted on 9 sex crimes, including 6 separate counts of rape

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – Bryan C. Sattelmyer, 45, of Newark was previously arrested in Franklin County on August 28 on a complaint charging rape, a felony of the first degree, by the Columbus Police Department and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.

He was taken into custody after investigators were able to successfully find his vehicle in front of the Lowe’s store at Easton where he was working on a contracted project.

The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, along with the Newark Police Department, also executed a search warrant at Sattelmyer’s residence in Newark that Friday afternoon. Evidence of alleged multiple criminal offenses were present within the home and seized, including two rifles and a pistol.

Meeting in regular session today, an Athens County Grand Jury returned an indictment of Sattelmyer regarding three victims.

Sattelmyer was indicted on 10 counts, including six separate counts of rape, three separate counts of gross sexual imposition, and one count of having weapons while under disability.

Sattelmyer has been previously convicted of an offense of violence, making him unable to possess or carry a firearm.

Amongst other allegations, Sattelmyer is accused of having sexual conduct with a 10 year old, 13 year old 18-year-old female at the Ohio University Inn while he was working on a project in Athens.

Sattelmyer is currently incarcerated in the Franklin County Corrections Center II and will be held in Franklin County awaiting extradition.

This case has been investigated by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Licking County Job and Family Services, Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and the Newark Police Department.