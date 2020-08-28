Newark man charged with rape of teen girl, arrested at Easton store

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bryan C. Sattelmyer, second from right, was charged in the rape of a 13-year-old girl Aug. 28.

NBC4 Jobs

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 45-year-old Newark, Ohio, man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

According to Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller J. Blackburn, Bryan C. Sattelmyer was arrested Friday and charged with rape, a first-degree felony.

According to Blackburn, Sattelmyer is accused of having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl at Ohio University Inn while Sattelmyer was working on a project in Athens.

Sattelmyer was arrested at the Lowes store at the Easton Town Center by Columbus Police and Blackburn’s office.

A search warrant was executed at Sattelmyer’s home. There is no information as to what, if anything, was found at the home.

Sattelmyer is being held in Franklin County awaiting extradition.

“The prosecutor’s office is aware of additional alleged misconduct, additional potential victims, and additional charges are under consideration as the investigation continues,” Blackburn said in a press release.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Athens County Children Services, Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and the Newark Police Department investigate the case.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools