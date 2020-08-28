Newark man charged with rape of teen girl, arrested at Easton store

Bryan C. Sattelmyer, second from right, was charged in the rape of a 13-year-old girl Aug. 28.

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 45-year-old Newark, Ohio, man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

According to Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller J. Blackburn, Bryan C. Sattelmyer was arrested Friday and charged with rape, a first-degree felony.

According to Blackburn, Sattelmyer is accused of having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl at Ohio University Inn while Sattelmyer was working on a project in Athens.

Sattelmyer was arrested at the Lowes store at the Easton Town Center by Columbus Police and Blackburn’s office.

A search warrant was executed at Sattelmyer’s home. There is no information as to what, if anything, was found at the home.

Sattelmyer is being held in Franklin County awaiting extradition.

“The prosecutor’s office is aware of additional alleged misconduct, additional potential victims, and additional charges are under consideration as the investigation continues,” Blackburn said in a press release.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Athens County Children Services, Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and the Newark Police Department investigate the case.