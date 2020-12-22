Newark man charged in murder of man who died weeks after altercation

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A Newark man has been charged with the murder of a 33-year-old who died from pneumonia weeks after his ribs were injured in an altercation.

Raymond Allen Inman, 40, of Newark was arrested and charged on Monday, Newark police said in a news release. The victim was Michael Scott Stoner, 33, who died Friday.

Police say they were notified of a homicide resulting from blunt force trauma Monday by the Licking County coroner’s office. Stoner had checked himself into Licking Memorial Hospital on Thursday, where he was found to have injured ribs that led him to develop pneumonia. He died the next day.

Police say the injury was due to an altercation a few weeks earlier. During investigation, police interviewed numerous people who witnessed the altercation, which took place on Hudson Avenue in early December.

After being identified as the primary suspect, Inman was interviewed and then charged. The case will be forwarded to the Licking County prosecutor’s office.