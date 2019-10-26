Court finds Newark man accused of killing girl, 12, mentally ill, must undergo treatment

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old Newark man accused of shooting and killing a 12-year-old girl while she was sitting on her front porch in June has been found mentally ill.

According to court documents, Keegan Mummey has been ordered to undergo treatment “to restore competency” at Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare.

Mummey is accused in the June 21 shooting death of 12-year-old Isabella Barnes while Barnes was at her Newark home.

Isabelle Barnes

In July, Mummey pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated murder, rape, and tampering with evidence, all carrying an added firearm specification.

According to court documents, Mummey deliberately fired a gun at Barnes’ head while she was on the front step of her Ridgelawn Avenue porch.

Shortly after, Newark Police said they spotted Mummey on a bicycle near U.S. 40.

Newark Police said the shooting was not random, that Mummey and Barnes knew each other. Members of Barnes’ family said Mummey could sometimes be seen hanging around the family’s home with other teenagers.