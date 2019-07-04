Man accused in fatal shooting of Newark girl indicted on murder, rape charges

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A grand jury returned a three-count indictment against a Newark man in connection with the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl.

According to court records, Keegan Mummey, 18, was indicted on one count of murder, one count of rape and one count of tampering with evidence Wednesday. All three charges each have a firearm specification.

Mummey was arrested last month in connection with the shooting death of 12-year-old Isabella Barnes. Police say Barnes was shot on the front porch of her family’s Ridgelawn Avenue home the evening of June 21. She was transported to Licking Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say Mummey fled the scene and investigators believe he ditched the gun used in the shooting and are asking the

Mummey is scheduled to be arraigned in Licking County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday morning.