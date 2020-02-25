Newark investigating string of suspicious fires

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A string of suspicious fires is being investigated in Newark.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been close to two dozen structure fires.

Now the state fire marshal’s office and police department are getting involved.

“It’s scary really because we live here,” neighbor Rachel Armstrong said.

The fire chief for the Newark fire department said they have been called to at least 19 fires so far this year, with most of them being suspicious.

“You just don’t know when it’s going to pop off, it seems random, but how are there that many? That’s the thing,” Armstrong said.

Sunday night, close to 10 buildings were damaged during a fire on Wyoming Street.

Victor Bowman said he called for help after seeing the flames.

“I started hearing some popping and then I looked out the window and saw something red and ran out the window,” Bowman said.

His fence caught fire and the siding of his home melted.

Last week, a house on Cottage Street caught fire and the fire chief said it has now been ruled arson.

“You have to worry if someone is going to catch your house on fire, just to randomly catch your house on fire,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said she’s now worried about her kids’ safety.

“If they’re at their friends’ houses, I have to keep them home,” Armstrong said.

An investigation is now underway to try to find out how the fires keep starting.

“I hope they do catch them, it’s crazy,” Bowman said.

The fire chief said this is a high number of fires so early in the year, but especially because they are suspicious.

Next week, fire officials are meeting with the state fire marshal and Newark Police Department to help with this investigation.