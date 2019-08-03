Newark helps NBC4 Stuff The Backpack

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4’s Stuff The Backpack drive is well underway and Saturday was another big day for the effort.

Volunteers collected backpacks at two locations — at our station’s home and in Newark.

School is starting up for our kids in just a few weeks and it’s not too late to donate a backpack, cash, or school supplies for students in Franklin and Licking counties.

Bright and early Saturday in Newark, Licking County resident drove by and dropped off backpacks, school supplies, and even cash.

With the help of our radio partner, T100.3 WCLT, and the state’s tax-free school shopping weekend, the community responded in every way.

One donator said, “Just giving back, knowing it’s going back to the school district where my nieces and nephews go, really makes a huge impact.”

Even cash donations were flying in. Just $10 will give a child a backpack stuffed with everything they need to succeed.

The people who showed up Saturday were thrilled the Stuff The Backpack initiative has expanded into their neck of the woods.

A number of local businesses are offering special deals to people who help with the Stuff The Backpack drive. Click here to see those deals.

For example, on Sunday, you can get reduced admission to COSI.

If you do decide you would like to donate a backpack, it should include basic school supplies such as backpacks, pens, pencils, pocket folders, paper (college and wide-ruled), scissors (blunt and regular), glue sticks, colored pencils, highlighters, rulers, and erasers. If you like, you can also make a cash donation which will go toward purchasing the supplies.

Last year, with your help, we were able to donate 50,000 backpacks stuffed with school supplies for Columbus City School students.

This year, we are taking our Stuff The Backpack drive up a notch by helping supply 25 school districts in Franklin and Licking counties with backpacks.