NEWARK, OH (WCMH)– An apartment building in Newark is a total loss after a fire ripped through it early Sunday morning.

NFD Chief David Decker says the two-alarm fire began on the first floor of building at 30 S. Morris St. and spread throughout three apartments in the complex.

Decker says there are a number of people from the complex who are displaced and are working with the Red Cross to get help. No one was hurt.

South Morris @NewarkOHFire with mutual aid 4 unit building fire on multiple floors, multiple ground ladders and L-3 has stick up. AC Decker has command #everyonegoeshome pic.twitter.com/wpy5RkXovP — Patrick Guanciale (@PatGuanciale) January 19, 2020