Newark Division of Fire unveils new way to honor fallen firefighters

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — The Newark Division of Fire now has a permanent way of remembering its fallen heroes.

The department recently installed a memorial for firefighters killed in the line of duty.

“It’s a real risk and our new wall reminds folks of that,” Newark Lt. Neal Murphy explained.

The tribute consists of eight plaques with names, dates and a short description of each of the eight men killed since the fire department’s inception.

The glass markers were installed and a ‘thin red line’ was painted on a wall in the main corridor of Station One near downtown Newark.

“A lot of those people on the wall, none of us have ever met. They’re from the early 1900s, 1800s,” said firefighter Kevin Garwick. “But they’re still part of our fire department family and part of our history.”

Garwick helped organize information and enlist a graphic designer to create the memorial, while Capt. Doug Vermaaten acted as the department historian, researching and combing through records.

The Newark Firefighters union, IAFF Local 109, approved $15,000 to fund the project. Many noted the significance and longtime demand for a permanent memorial.

“The problems and challenges really haven’t changed that much. You’re the next in the line,” Murphy said.

Murphy is familiar with the most recent name on the memorial wall. He worked under Lt. Keith Carver until occupational cancer killed the longtime supervisor in 2006.

“He was a really super guy, great man of faith and a great, strong firefighter and paramedic,” Murphy said. “He was someone that myself and a lot of people looked up to.”

Cancer attributed to toxins the firefighters encountered on the job also killed William Armstrong in 1999. The deaths are part of a growing risk for firefighters and a growing push for prevention within the occupation.

“With folks like Keith and Bill Armstrong going through what they did, it certainly brought it to our minds as something that’s important,” said Murphy.

He added all of the tragedies behind the department’s fallen firefighters are something they recognize and consider every day.

“It’s a very real, constant reminder that we all need to watch out for one another and take care of each other,” he said.

Each plaque includes the words “gone but not forgotten,” alongside the following names, years and cause of death for each fallen firefighter: