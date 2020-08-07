Newark crash leaves 1 man dead, 1 critically injured

This story has been udpated after a correction from the Newark Division of Police.

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — Police in Newark are investigating a crash that left one man dead and another critically injured.

According to the Newark Division of Police, about 6:11 p.m., Thursday, officers were called to S.R. 16 westbound near the West Church Street ramp on the report of an injury crash.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Drake Weber, 19, of Granville and Riley Yeater, 19, of Newark, both ejected from the vehicle.

Both were taken to an area hospital, where Yeater was later pronounced dead. Weber remains in critical condition. An earlier release from Newark police stated both men had died in the crash, but an updated release corrected Weber’s condition.

Police continue to investigate but say speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

S.R. 16 was closed for approximately four hours while police investigated but has since reopened.