Newark crash leaves 2 men dead

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Newark are investigating a deadly crash.

According to the Newark Police Department, at about 2:04 a.m., Monday, officers were called to the 200 block of Oakwood Avenue on the report of a single-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two occupants trapped inside and a third outside the vehicle.

Police say the driver, Louis Lamar Harris, 33, of Columbus, and the front seat passenger, Michael Russell McElroy, 23, of Newark, were killed in the crash.

The second passenger, a 35-year-old man from Newark was taken to Grant Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation, but police say speed is believed to be a contributing factor.