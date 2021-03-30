Newark Chief of Police dies after medical emergency

Steven Baum

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — The Newark Chief of Police died Tuesday night after a medical emergency at his home.

Steven A. Baum was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Mayor Jeff Hall and the Newark Division of Police said in a statement.

Baum served as a member of the Newark Division of Police from 1993 until 2016. He was promoted to detective in 1999, sergeant in 2004, and Captain in 2010.

He was appointed the city’s safety director in 2016, a post he held until July 2020, when he became Chief of Police.

Hall said he will provide further information Wednesday afternoon.

