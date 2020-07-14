New York issues coronavirus advisory for travelers from Ohio

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday four more states were added to the coronavirus travel advisory, which requires incoming travelers from these states to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

The new states are Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin. Delaware was removed from the list.

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

People caught violating the advisory risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000.

The full list as of Tuesday is as follows:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

North Carolina

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

Travelers visiting any New York airport will need to fill out a New York State Traveler Health Form when they fly into the airport.

The Form asks for the names and addresses of the arriving individual or family, whether they have traveled to states designated as having a significant community spread if they have experienced fever, chills, cough or difficulty breathing and their final destination in New York State.

The Form also addresses resident essential workers and those essential workers that plan to be in New York State for short periods and for those essential workers that must remain for more than 36 hours.

In addition to adding four new states to the travel advisory, the Governor provided an update on the latest coronavirus numbers statewide.

He said state and local contact tracing efforts found that 35 percent of people who attended a Fourth of July weekend party in Suffolk County – or more than 1/3 of the entire party – became infected with COVID-19.