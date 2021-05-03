New wedding dresses free at Goodwill Columbus giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A brand-new wedding dress — for free. That’s what Goodwill Columbus will be giving away on Tuesday after a major retailer donated hundreds of bridal gowns.

The two locations, at Reynoldsburg on 2675 Brice Road, and the Northland Retail Store at 2933 Morse Road, will open at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. for brides to try on — and take home — a wedding dress.

“These are all brand-new dresses. It’s extra inventory that they had and they donated them to us to help out the community,” said Amy Wassmuth, E-Commerce Manager, Goodwill Columbus. “The dresses retail from anywhere between $200 to $300 per piece. It’s a great way to save money on your wedding expenses if you need that extra help.”

Goodwill received 12 different styles of bridal gowns in sizes 12 to 30 from a bridal dress

retailer. There will be 150-200 dresses at each location, explained Wassmuth.

Numbers will be passed out to customers as they line up, and customers will have the opportunity to shop in the store while waiting for their number to be called to pick out a gown.

Dressing rooms will be open. Gowns will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, with a limit of one per person.

“Remember that you’re shopping at Goodwill so all of the contributions go to our mission of employment to help create independence for those with barriers and disabilities,” Wassmuth said.

Goodwill will be enforcing COVID precautions, so customers will be required to always wear masks, maintain proper social distancing, and follow all other guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.