New Website available to fund investment-ready projects in Appalachian Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio Today launched a new website to gather funds for investment-ready projects.

As of right now, there are 111 projects that are the best ideas for change in Ohio’s Appalachian region waiting for help.

The website, called Cause Connector, can connect you to what is closest to your heart.

Cupid, move over. There’s a new matchmaker in town.

A matchmaker that wants to connect you not to a partner, but to a project, or place, you care about.

“There is 111 different projects and I am convinced no matter what is closest to your heart, you are going to find something on this site,” said Cara Brook, CEO for the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio Today.

You can even give in someone’s honor for Valentine’s Day.

Last year, the foundation gave Ohio’s 32 Appalachian counties $5 million worth of support, but it’s not enough for a region of the state with nearly 2 million people that has 90 percent less philanthropic assets per capita than the rest of the state.

“So that’s 90 percent less grants or scholarships and it’s very much an unseen structural barrier that holds back social and economic opportunities,” Brook said.

The Cause Collector lets you search for a county, a region, or a project.

Maybe you want to help children.

“I love this one on the right,” Brook said. “Clothe 100 Children, one of the non-profits, is working to give 100 children outfits. They get five to seven outfits each. Outer garments, under garments, and their tag line is ‘Give like a mother.’”

One of her favorites…

“It’s a library that’s looking for a book trailer for its bicycle and its going to start biking books to summer meal programs for children,” Brook said. “I thought that was a really cool way to increase literacy.”

There are also county-centric projects, like one in Guernsey County.

“There’s a pavilion, an economic development project,” Brook said. “There’s a softball project, hotspot lending program for a local library, a food pantry that’s needed help with distribution.”

From the arts to economic development, or something as simple as buying food for a child to get them through the weekend, it’s easy to find something that touches your heart.

Visit the Cause Connector website by clicking here.