New video shows aftermath of weekend shooting on I-670

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — New video released Monday shows the aftermath of a road rage shooting that happened over the weekend.

The shooting took place on I-670 on the northeast side of Columbus Saturday morning.

Ohio Department of Transportation cameras capture the moment the victim of the shooting pulls off the road for help.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser is already off to the side of the road.

The victim’s car cuts across three lanes of traffic before stopping in front of the cruiser.

Moments later, more police vehicles arrive.

The victim said someone fired five or six shots into his car, hitting him in the arm.

Columbus Police are still looking for the suspect. No suspect information is currently available.