New transition home for women leaving sex trafficking set to open next month

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new transition house for women who left sex trafficking and addiction will soon open on the city’s west side.

Hollie Daniels with the organization “Reaching for the Shining Starz” said she is offering women help to transition into a new lifestyle.

“A lot of abuse. Rape. Just a lot of struggle. I was just tired of it. Someone showed me how to get out and I took that offer and got out,” said Daniels. ​

She has made it her mission to get others out as well.

Daniels has helped hundreds of women. She is taking her efforts a step further.

“We are going to be providing stable, secure housing and aftercare and wrap-around services for women who are coming from sex tracking situations, domestic violence situations, and stepping out of active addiction,” Daniels said.

March 29 is the grand opening of the home. Nine women who left the sex trafficking lifestyle and battled addiction will move in.

“There will be a screening process. They have to have a mental health assessment. Also, assessment for an organization we linked up with that’s going to provide counseling and case management and group therapy in the home,” said Daniels. ​ ​

All of the essentials to keep those women on the right track.​

She hopes the women will feel a sisterhood​.

“It’s given me a passion to help my sisters, to show them a way out,” Daniels said. “If someone gave me the opportunity to do better and showed me how to succeed in life and I want to give them the same coping skilling and tools to do that as well. Don’t give up, there’s still hope. I know there’s a lot of times you feel broken​ and there is no hope, but there is.”

For more information, check out the Reaching for the Shining Starz website.