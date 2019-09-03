New technology helps Columbus crackdown on illegal dumping

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Illegal dumping continues to put a strain on neighborhoods throughout Columbus.

Now the city is using technology to crackdown on it.

City crews keep track of all of their illegal dump cleanups — what is being dumped and how often they have to pick it up.

Gena Allen, in the Hilltop, is sick of seeing trash.

“It draws rats and stuff. And they’re coming to our house and I got kids so it’s hard,” said Allen.

New technology shows exactly where the dumping is happening the most.

Tim Swuger with the Department of Public Service said there’s a color system to measure how much trash is collected.

“Gray means don’t have any illegal dumping going on. Yellow means we have a little bit. Orange, we have a little more. The red, those are our areas,” said Swuger.



Every ally is mapped and one of the three colors is assigned.

Hilltop, Franklinton, and Linden are in red because it’s all hotspots for illegal dumping.

“We collect that data and we can see if the numbers going up or down. Are our actions working or not? If they’re not working, what do we need to do,” said Swuger.

It’s hard keeping up with all the illegal dumps, but the new technology makes it easier.

Allen said she’s going to do her part and keep an eye out.

“Have it hauled off legally. Stop ruining the neighborhood,” said Allen.

City crews constantly look for ways to crack down on illegal dumping.

If you see illegal dumping in your neighborhood, call 311 to file a complaint.