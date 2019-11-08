New suit claims Ohio State doctor raped wrestler, abused minors

Breaking News
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest federal lawsuit against Ohio State over two decades of alleged sexual abuse by a now-deceased team doctor means nearly 300 men are listed plaintiffs in the matter.

Forty-three plaintiffs filed a new case Thursday, including a wrestler alleging Richard Strauss raped him and two men alleging they were sexually abused in exams while visiting campus at age 14 or 15. One says Strauss threatened him with a scalpel.

Two men say Strauss touched them inappropriately when they were wrestling referees in the 1990s. Another says he saw Strauss fondle a player from an opposing team who came in with a toe infection.

Ohio State has apologized for not stopping Strauss despite receiving complaints, but argues such legal claims are time-barred by law. The related lawsuits are in mediation.

